Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: Will Michael Carrick’s move to Middlesbrough actually work?

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Middlesbrough have taken their time in selecting Chris Wilder’s successor and appear to have settled on Michael Carrick. 

Reports across the national media are suggesting that Carrick is on the cusp of becoming Boro’s sixth manager in the space of five years.

Wilder, of course, lost his job following a poor start to 2022/23, leaving Leo Percovich to take charge for a caretaker spell.

Results have been hit and miss but Boro are in a position where they can be looking up ahead of the World Cup break.

So, in comes Carrick it seems, with the former Manchester United player and coach taking his first steps into management.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve looked ahead to that inevitable appointment and debated whether it’s going to be one that actually works out.

Check out the full episode below:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Will Michael Carrick’s move to Middlesbrough actually work?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: