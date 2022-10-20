FLW TV: Will Michael Carrick’s move to Middlesbrough actually work?

Middlesbrough have taken their time in selecting Chris Wilder’s successor and appear to have settled on Michael Carrick.

Reports across the national media are suggesting that Carrick is on the cusp of becoming Boro’s sixth manager in the space of five years.

Wilder, of course, lost his job following a poor start to 2022/23, leaving Leo Percovich to take charge for a caretaker spell.

Results have been hit and miss but Boro are in a position where they can be looking up ahead of the World Cup break.

So, in comes Carrick it seems, with the former Manchester United player and coach taking his first steps into management.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve looked ahead to that inevitable appointment and debated whether it’s going to be one that actually works out.

Check out the full episode below: