FLW TV: Who are the best Championship veterans? Bournemouth, Derby and Sheffield United players involved

The Championship is home to some very exciting young talents, but it is also home to some excellent and more experienced professionals, who have had a huge impact on their club’s fortunes this season.

Often emphasis is placed on the young players who are progressing through the ranks, but these more experienced heads offer so much to a team, and it is fair to say that some Championship veterans have shone already this season.

Players like Gary Cahill and Phil Jagielka have joined Championship sides this season, and the impact they have made has been there for all to see.

Whilst the likes of Billy Sharp and Kyle Bartley have spent several seasons with their respective clubs, with their influence remaining to be present.

In our latest FLW TV show, Billy Mulley is joined by Ned Holmes and Adam Jones to discuss their picks for the three best Championship veterans.

Watch the full episode below where we discuss the players in contention for the best Championship veterans.