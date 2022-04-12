FLW TV: What next for Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson amid Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End interest?

Bristol Rovers are getting the best out of Newcastle United loanee, Elliot Anderson, as Joey Barton’s side pursue promotion back into League One.

Anderson, 19, has scored four goals and registered three assists from midfield since linking up with Gas during the January transfer window.

The immediate focus for him is helping Bristol Rovers secure promotion in League Two, but he’s already becoming a talking point heading into the summer transfer window.

A report from The Mirror (3/4/2022, page 70) claimed that Nottingham Forest were interested in a move for Anderson in the summer, alongside the likes of QPR and Preston North End.

Over on FLW TV, Anderson has been the centre of discussion on Tuesday morning, with the panel outlining the potential paths he might take beyond this season, if it is to be another loan move away from St James’ Park.

