Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol Rovers

FLW TV: What next for Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson amid Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End interest?

Published

1 second ago

on

Bristol Rovers are getting the best out of Newcastle United loanee, Elliot Anderson, as Joey Barton’s side pursue promotion back into League One. 

Anderson, 19, has scored four goals and registered three assists from midfield since linking up with Gas during the January transfer window.

The immediate focus for him is helping Bristol Rovers secure promotion in League Two, but he’s already becoming a talking point heading into the summer transfer window.

A report from The Mirror (3/4/2022, page 70) claimed that Nottingham Forest were interested in a move for Anderson in the summer, alongside the likes of QPR and Preston North End.

Over on FLW TV, Anderson has been the centre of discussion on Tuesday morning, with the panel outlining the potential paths he might take beyond this season, if it is to be another loan move away from St James’ Park.

Check out the full episode over on YouTube by following the link below:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: What next for Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson amid Nottingham Forest, QPR and Preston North End interest?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: