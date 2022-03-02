Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: What are West Brom's realistic aims under Steve Bruce for rest of 2021-22 season?

1 min ago

West Bromwich Albion have been in free-fall since December, with poor results leading to the departure of Valerien Ismael as Baggies manager.

The Frenchman was replaced by Steve Bruce at the beginning of February, but the four-time Championship promotion winner hasn’t been able to immediately turn round Albion’s fortunes.

In Bruce’s first five matches in charge, Albion have picked up just one point out of a possible 15 and scored just one goal – outcomes which have seen the club drop to 13th in the Championship table.

With Albion now eight points off the pace, is a play-off place still achievable for the Midlands side? Joining FLW TV to discuss the matter was Matt from The WBA Report podcast, who discussed what needs to change at The Hawthorns if they are going to finish in the top six.

Watch what they had to say below and click here to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…


Article title: FLW TV: What are West Brom’s realistic aims under Steve Bruce for rest of 2021-22 season?

