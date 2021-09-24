Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: West Brom v QPR, Sheffield United v Derby & Ipswich v Sheffield Wednesday all feature in our Weekend Preview

There’s a stacked schedule across the EFL this weekend and plenty for our FLW TV team to get their teeth stuck into.

Alfie Burns is back hosting the Weekend Preview today and is joined by Billy Mulley and Marcus Ally, as they look ahead to six fixtures from across the Championship, League One and League Two.

First up is Friday night’s clash between West Brom and Queens Park Rangers, as two sides look to rediscover their early season form after respective blips.

Elsewhere, Steve Cooper kickstarts his Nottingham Forest era against Millwall, whilst Derby County get back to footballing matters against Sheffield United after a week that’s seen them enter administration.

Down in League One, MK Dons host Wycombe Wanderers as third plays fifth, whilst Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday lock horns, knowing Paul Cook and Darren Moore could both do with a win.

In terms of League Two, the panel look ahead to Hartlepool United v Exeter City, with the Grecians looking really slick in recent weeks.

Check out the full weekend preview below and remember to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel:


