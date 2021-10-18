FLW TV Weekend Review: West Brom v Birmingham, Nottm Forest v Blackpool, Fulham v QPR, and more…

The weekend brought the return of a full round of EFL fixtures after the international break and we were treated to three days of football that did not disappoint.

The Championship was dominated by three local rivalries, with Friday seeing West Bromwich Albion edge past Birmingham City, Fulham securing west London bragging rights with a victory over QPR on Saturday, and then Swansea City blowing away Cardiff City in the South Wales derby yesterday.

It was a fantastic weekend for Swans managers of past and present as Russell Martin stock continued to rise among the Jack Army while his predecessor made it 10 points from a possible 12 since taking charge at Nottingham Forest.

In League One, Sunderland kicked on with a comeback win over Gillingham while Sheffield Wednesday were left frustrated after letting AFC Wimbledon back into the game at Plough Lane.

Then there was Tranmere Rovers, the owners of the meanest defence in the EFL right now, who required an own-goal to beat struggling Carlisle United.

