FLW TV – Weekend Review: Warnock leaves Middlesbrough, Hull & Cardiff get big wins

Published

10 mins ago

on

Another weekend of Sky Bet Championship action has been and gone and now it’s time to take a look back at what went on.

George Dagless, Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley dissect the biggest stories from the last couple of days on FLW TV, with Neil Warnock leaving Middlesbrough and big wins for Hull City and Cardiff City among the talking points.

Have a watch of the show now, and subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube if you can!


