FLW TV: Weekend Review – Millwall flying, MK Dons beat Rotherham & Carlisle get big win

Another weekend of EFL action has been and gone with some big results in all three leagues that could have an impact on the final results at each end of the respective tables.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Millwall kept up their impressive run whilst MK Dons beat Rotherham United in Sky Bet League One and Carlisle earned a big win at Oldham in Sky Bet League Two.

Time, then, for the Weekend Review with George Dagless, Adam Jones and Marcus Ally on FLW TV…