FLW TV: Weekend Review: McCarthy leaves Cardiff, Luton into top six, Charlton stun Sunderland

FLW TV is back for another week and, as always, we kick off with the EFL Weekend Review show.

Plenty of action unfolded across the three tiers with Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy losing his job after a loss to Middlesbrough proving the main headline.

Elsewhere, Blackpool beat Preston North End in an eagerly awaited derby, Luton moved into the top six with a win over Hull and Peterborough got their second straight win with a late 2-1 victory against QPR.

Charlton stunned Sunderland in League One with a win in their first game after Nigel Adkins’ sacking, meanwhile, and Scunthorpe United gave their League Two survival hopes a boost with a much-needed win over Crawley Town.

Join George Dagless and Billy Mulley to take a look back at the action…