Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: Weekend Review: McCarthy leaves Cardiff, Luton into top six, Charlton stun Sunderland

Published

8 mins ago

on

FLW TV is back for another week and, as always, we kick off with the EFL Weekend Review show.

Plenty of action unfolded across the three tiers with Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy losing his job after a loss to Middlesbrough proving the main headline.

Elsewhere, Blackpool beat Preston North End in an eagerly awaited derby, Luton moved into the top six with a win over Hull and Peterborough got their second straight win with a late 2-1 victory against QPR.

Charlton stunned Sunderland in League One with a win in their first game after Nigel Adkins’ sacking, meanwhile, and Scunthorpe United gave their League Two survival hopes a boost with a much-needed win over Crawley Town.

Join George Dagless and Billy Mulley to take a look back at the action…


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Weekend Review: McCarthy leaves Cardiff, Luton into top six, Charlton stun Sunderland

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: