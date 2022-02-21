FLW TV – Weekend Review: Fulham lose, Luton impress, 10 goals at Wycombe & Walsall stun Forest Green

Another packed weekend of EFL action has been and gone with plenty of big results up and down the country, which means it’s time for the Weekend Review show on FLW TV.

Join George Dagless & Billy Mulley as they look back on a win for Huddersfield at Fulham, big results for Luton and Reading, a 10-goal thriller at Wycombe, a stunning Walsall win at Forest Green and lots more besides.

