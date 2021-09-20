Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

FLW TV Weekend Review: Forest and Ipswich record first wins, Fulham and Stoke suffer defeats

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was another entertaining weekend of action in the EFL, with FLW TV on-hand to review what went on across the three divisions!

There were first wins for Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in the Championship and League One respectively, whilst Championship duo Fulham and Stoke fell to surprise defeats against Reading and Derby.

The pressure is building on Nigel Adkins at Charlton and Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers, whilst Sheffield United are on the march after another impressive win.

