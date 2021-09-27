Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Weekend Review: Coventry flying high, Blackburn hit 5, Charlton & Portsmouth draw

A busy weekend of EFL football is complete and that means it’s time to take a look back at exactly what went on in the three tiers.

George Dagless, Ben Wignall and Marcus Ally are here to delve deep into six of the most eye-catching results across the EFL, including Coventry’s win over Peterborough United, Blackburn’s 5-1 victory against Cardiff City, Charlton and Portsmouth’s draw and a rare away win for Bristol Rovers.

Take a look at the discussion below, then, and if you can subscribe to our YouTube channel for more EFL content!


