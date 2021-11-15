Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

FLW TV

FLW TV: Weekend Review: Charlton, Plymouth, Harrogate, Sutton win & Revell leaves Stevenage

Published

12 seconds ago

on

The international break might be ongoing but the EFL didn’t stop at the weekend, with games in League One and League Two to get stuck into.

In the third tier, Charlton beat Burton 1-0 in a tumultuous game whilst Plymouth lead the way after their win over Accrington.

In the fourth tier, Sutton impressed to win at Tranmere and Harrogate got back to winning ways at Walsall.

To discuss that and more, join George Dagless, Billy Mulley and Marcus Ally for the Weekend Review on FLW TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can!


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: FLW TV: Weekend Review: Charlton, Plymouth, Harrogate, Sutton win & Revell leaves Stevenage

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: