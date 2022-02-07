FLW TV: Weekend Review: Bournemouth humbled, Forest flying, PNE for top 6?

A fair few headlines were generated over the weekend just gone with FA Cup 4th round action combining with the EFL fixture list to bring up some real talking points.

That, then, is where the Weekend Review on FLW TV comes in with George Dagless, Ned Holmes and Adam Jones taking a look at Bournemouth’s loss against Boreham Wood, Nottingham Forest’s win over Leicester and Preston’s under the radar move to outside the top 6, plus much more: