FLW TV: Weekend Review: Big wins for Blackburn, Stoke, Luton & West Brom

The Sky Bet Championship took centre stage over the weekend in terms of EFL action with most sides in Sky Bet League One and Two otherwise occupied with FA Cup football or no game at all.

There was still plenty to talk about, though, with a top of the table clash, meetings between play-off contenders and battles between relegation rivals all to discuss and dissect.

Here, then, is the latest Weekend Review from FLW TV, and remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can…