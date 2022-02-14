Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV – Weekend Review: Barnsley win, Middlesbrough into top 6, Walsall beat Tranmere and more

Another weekend of EFL action has been and gone with plenty of headlines grabbing the attention across the three divisions.

Time, then, for the Weekend Review show on FLW TV with George Dagless and Billy Mulley taking a look at the biggest talking points including wins for Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Rotherham and Walsall.

Have a watch now and subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube if you can as well as liking the video on YouTube too…


