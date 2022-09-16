FLW TV – Weekend Preview: Watford v Sunderland, Norwich v West Brom, Sheff Wed v Ipswich & more

A packed weekend of EFL fixtures takes place this weekend with some exciting games up at the top of all three divisions set to play out.

In the Championship, we have the likes of Watford v Sunderland whilst League One has Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich and Bolton v Peterborough to look forward to.

League Two, meanwhile, sees Bradford and Stevenage face off.

To discuss that and more, join George Dagless, Adam Jones and Marcus Ally on FLW TV: