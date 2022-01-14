FLW TV: Weekend Preview – QPR v West Brom, Millwall v Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth & more…

After an exciting weekend of FA Cup action, we have – nearly – a full fixture list of EFL action over the next few days.

There are thrilling storylines to follow in all three divisions but we’ve picked out six of the most intruiging games to take a deep dive into on the FLW TV Weekend review.

In the Championship, the focus is on QPR hosting West Bromwich Albion, Derby County against Sheffield United, and Millwall against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Wycombe v Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle get our attention in League One.

In League Two, it was impossible to ignore the clash between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers.

Ned Holmes sat down with Adam Jones and Ben Wignall to break down the games, find out what they had to say below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…