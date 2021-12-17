FLW TV – Weekend Preview: Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland under the spotlight

EFL is back this weekend, in some capacity anyway, with a lot of games being postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Over on FLW TV, Billy Mulley was joined by Adam Jones to look ahead to some of the biggest games in the EFL that are still currently on.

Middlesbrough host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, with Boro looking to capitalise on their opposition’s struggling form.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make further strides towards the play-off positions but face an in-form Hull City side who have created a sizeable gap from the relegation zone.

Sunderland travel to Ipswich Town, for what will be Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge of the Tractor Boys.

Plymouth Argyle will be seeking their first win under Steven Schumacher, with Charlton Athletic looking to continue their surge up the table.

Finally, Leyton Orient travel to Tranmere Rovers, with both sides looking to enter the play-off positions.