FLW TV: Weekend Preview: Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Oxford & Salford under the spotlight

A full EFL fixture list is upon us this weekend as we bid farewell to the final international break of the calendar year.

We’re now gearing up for the run to the festive period and it’s at this point the movers and shakers get themselves going.

To preview the weekend, including big games for the likes of Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Oxford United and Salford City, have a watch of the Weekend Preview Show on FLW TV with George Dagless, Chris Gallagher and Marcus Ally, and subscribe to the channel on YouTube if you can!


