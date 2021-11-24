Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Wednesday EFL Preview: QPR v Huddersfield, Cardiff v Hull & Millwall v Bournemouth in spotlight

The Sky Bet Championship action continues this evening with some very eye-catching games to look forward to up and down the country.

Battles between play-off hopefuls and sides battling for survival top the billing, with QPR hosting Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City facing off against Hull City.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth travel to Millwall, Fulham host Derby, Barnsley welcome Swansea, Blackburn meet Peterborough and Stoke travel to Bristol City in what should be a great night of action.

To preview it, join George Dagless, Marcus Ally & Adam Jones on FLW TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can!


