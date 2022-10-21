Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV: Watford v Luton preview, predictions and much more – Do you agree with our pundits?

Watford and Luton Town go head-to-head in the Championship this weekend. 

The two rivals haven’t faced each other in-front of supporters since 2006 and there’s some real anticipation growing ahead of Sunday lunchtime’s clash.

It’s been a struggle for Watford so far this season and Slaven Bilic has lost three of his five fixtures since replacing Rob Edwards. Could it be, then, that a derby with Luton is perfect for them?

Maybe not when you consider Luton are sitting in the play-off places and are on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve given the game the treatment it deserves, going Under The Microscope with our resident Watford and Luton fans.

Check out the full episode, including predictions, below by following the link to YouTube:


