FLW TV: Under the Microscope – West Brom v Nottingham Forest preview

There is more Championship football under the lights this Friday evening as West Bromwich Albion host Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies will be desperate to get back to winning ways, having tasted victory just once in their last five games and having scored just twice in that period as well.

Pressure is starting to build on Valerien Ismael and in the opposite dugout Steve Cooper’s now picked up just one win in the last five as well, though his Forest side are unbeaten in that period.

It’s set to be an interesting tie this evening, though given how Albion games have panned out recently entertainment is not necessarily guaranteed.

On FLW TV Under the Microscope, we were joined by fans from both clubs – Matt from WBA Report and Des from DODaily – to break down the matchup and preview tonight’s contest.

