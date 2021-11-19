FLW TV: Under the Microscope – Sunderland v Ipswich Town preview

Two of League One’s fallen giants meet at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as Sunderland host Ipswich Town.

The pair are separated by just four points and both sit just back from the top six but they’ve had differing fortunes this year.

Sunderland flew out of the blocks but now find themselves on the sort of losing run that led to manager Lee Johnson getting the nickname Streaky.

The Tractor Boys, meanwhile, have recovered from a shaky start to the season and found some form of late, so it’s Paul Cook’s side that head into the game full of confidence.

With pressure building on Johnson, as per our recent exclusive, the League One tie in the North East could be massive for both teams.

For that very reason it was the focus of FLW TV’s latest Under the Microscope show as Sunderland fan Jack Austwicke and Ipswich fan Henry (@PheonixTalks07) sat down with Ned Holmes to cover all the important talking points.

Check out their preview below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…