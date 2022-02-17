FLW TV: Under the Microscope – Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest preview

Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest at The Vitality Stadium tomorrow evening, in what looks set to be an enthralling contest between two sides with promotion aspirations.

It hasn’t always been pretty but the Cherries have got back on track in recent weeks, winning three on the bounce in the Championship.

Despite taking just four points from their last three games, there remains lots of positivity surrounding Forest and Steve Cooper’s side can move into the top six with a win on the South Coast – even if just until Saturday.

The return of Bournemouth legend Steve Cook is likely to be an emotional one and we can expect a rousing reception from the home support, even though he’ll be part of the opposition.

