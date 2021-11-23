FLW TV Tuesday Preview Show: Championship managers under pressure, more key games in League One promotion race

After the EFL made a thrilling return to full action after the November international break at the weekend, the action continues on Tuesday night.

There are five games to come in the Championship, as well as full fixture lists in both League One and League Two.

FLW TV are of course, back to take a look at some of the key action from across the three divisions set to take place this evening.

Toby Wilding is your host, with Ben Wignall joining him to give his verdict on those crucial matches.

Following another setback in the promotion race with defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend, West Brom will be looking to bounce back at Blackpool tonight.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s Slavisa Jokanovic and Preston’s Frankie McAvoy are two Championship managers whose positions look to be coming in for some scrutiny. They take their sides to Reading and Middlesbrough respectively.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Nottingham Forest host Luton, and Birmingham go to Coventry.

There’s a big game at the top of League One as first faces fourth, with league leaders Plymouth hosting Wycombe. Second placed Rotherham meanwhile, will look to make it 15 unbeaten in all competitions when they take on Ipswich.

Having ended their six game winless run with victory over Ipswich on Saturday, Sunderland will be looking to build on that when they go struggling Shrewsbury.

In League Two, relegation threatened Oldham will be looking to claim the scalp of another promotion chasing side as Latics manager Keith Curle faces his former club Northampton.

Meanwhile, two clubs who might have been expected to challenge for promotion this season will be looking to close the gap to the play-offs spots at Valley Parade, when Bradford host Tranmere Rovers.

Check out the full episode on the FLW TV YouTube channel via the link below, and if you haven’t already, please remember to like and subscribe!

TUESDAY EFL PREVIEW SHOW: JOKANOVIC AND MCAVOY UNDER PRESSURE? LEAGUE ONE PROMOTION RACE TO HEAT UP? – YouTube