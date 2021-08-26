FLW TV: The Nottingham Forest Takeover Show – Pressure on Hughton, Transfer latest, Derby County preview

FLW TV was back in action this afternoon with Football League World taking a look at all things Nottingham Forest.

George Harbey, journalist and writer for Football League World who regularly covers the Reds, was joined by popular YouTuber Max Hayes, also known as Matchday with Max, to discuss all things Forest.

The lads began reflecting on four defeats from four games to kickstart the season for Chris Hughton’s side, with pressure beginning to build on the manager.

There was also plenty to discuss on the transfer front, too, with only five days to go until the window slams shut. We discuss Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall’s future, and discuss an exclusive piece of transfer news that we received this week regarding the potential arrival of a new left-back.

Finally, the pair previewed Saturday’s huge East Midlands derby clash at Pride Park.

Give it a watch, and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube so you don’t miss out on future live shows!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUkZ_yF0YtY&t=104s