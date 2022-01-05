FLW TV – The Debate: Will Darren Moore guide Sheffield Wednesday to promotion this season?

Sheffield Wednesday are desperate to achieve promotion this season but whether they are going to is still very much up for debate.

The Owls have shown they can be hard to beat at times this year but they’ve also let in a lot of silly losses and so it’s hard to call what’s going to happen with them.

That’s what George Dagless, Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley have tried to do on The Debate, though, as they look at whether Darren Moore can take the Owls up on FLW TV: