FLW TV: The Debate – Who faces the L2 drop? Colchester? Stevenage? Carlisle? Oldham? Scunthorpe?

Published

29 mins ago

on

The Sky Bet League Two relegation fight has certainly picked up in recent weeks with Oldham showing real signs of life to bring a number of sides above them back into the mire.

Indeed, Carlisle United are now in the bottom two, whilst Scunthorpe are aiming to close the gap to the rest and the likes of Colchester, Stevenage and Barrow are all in the mix.

Who’s going down this season, then? George Dagless and Marcus Ally assess on FLW TV…


