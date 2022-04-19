FLW TV: The Debate – Who are the winners and losers in the EFL from the Bank Holiday weekend?

A hectic Easter period of EFL football has been and gone and we’ve now got just a handful of matches left to play before the season comes to an end.

It was another crucial period of matches, too, with the picture in each division developing, sometimes in dramatic style.

Here, then, George Dagless, Toby Wilding and Marcus Ally take a closer look at the big winners and losers over the course of the last few days on FLW TV…