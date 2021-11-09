FLW TV: The Debate – Who are the top 3 wingers in the Championship?

We’re heading into our third international break of the 2021/22 campaign, which will be a welcome hiatus for some clubs and a frustrating hold-up for others.

It’s been an action-packed season so far in the Championship with more than 500 goals scored in the division already and some phenomenal individual performers.

On The Debate today on FLW TV, Ned Holmes and Ben Wignall sat down to discuss who the top three wingers in the second tier are right now.

Fulham’s big-money arrival Harry Wilson is someone that is impossible to ignore while youngsters like Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony are having eye-catching seasons.

Millwall talisman Jed Wallace has continued to impress while we’ve also got wide forwards such as Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz and West Bromwich Albion’s Karlan Grant, who have forced their way into the conversation.

Unsurprisingly, narrowing it down to just a top three wasn't easy but find out who we landed on in today's FLW TV: The Debate below