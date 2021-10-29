FLW TV: The Debate – Who are the top 3 Championship strikers of all-time?

There have been some phenomenal Championship strikers over the years and we’re blessed with an impressive crop in 2021/22.

Aleksandar Mitrovic looks in unstoppable form and Mr. Championship himself Billy Sharp is back amongst the goals and assists for Sheffield United while Blackburn Rovers and Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz’s fairytale start to the season has caught the eye.

Brereton Diaz will have to go a little way before he forces himself into the conversation for the top three Championship strikers of all time, however, and that was our focus in today’s FLW TV Debate, as Ned Holmes, Chris Thorpe, and Adam Jones sat down to discuss the division’s best marksmen from over the years.

It’ll no doubt prove a controversial topic and it speaks volumes for the quality of strikers that have played in the English second tier that our panel left out the likes of Ivan Toney, David Nugent, and Kevin Phillips.

Find out who god the nod and who missed out in the video below – and don’t forget to subscribe to the FLW TV YouTube channel…