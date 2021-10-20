FLW TV: The Debate – Time running out for Bowyer at Birmingham, Adkins at Charlton, and McCarthy at Cardiff?

Football can be a brutal game at times and no one feels that more than the managers, particularly in the modern era.

We’ve become used to seeing EFL owners pull the trigger just months and sometimes even weeks into the season and you get the feeling that 2021/22 could be no different.

Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy and Charlton Athletic’s Nigel Adkins are two of the prime candidates to be the next to lose their jobs, with both having endured difficult runs over the past month or so.

Up at Oakwell, Markus Schopp has found filling the shoes of Valerien Ismael particularly difficult and some Barnsley fans are calling for a change already.

While Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer may be starting to feel the pressure after seeing his side make it six in a row without a win on Friday evening – a run in which his team have scored just once.

Those four were all names discussed on the latest episode of FLW TV’s The Debate, when Ned Holmes, Toby Wilding, and Adam Jones discussed which EFL managers are most at risk of losing their job.

