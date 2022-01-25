FLW TV – The Debate: The resurgence at Shrewsbury Town – Has it now clicked for Steve Cotterill?

Shrewsbury Town have managed to pull out a little gap between themselves and the bottom four in Sky Bet League One in recent weeks, giving themselves some breathing room.

They’re far from safe, but they will feel a little better about their prospects for the remaining matches in the campaign.

Has it clicked for Steve Cotterill at the Shrews, then? George Dagless and Marcus Ally discuss on FLW TV. Remember to subscribe on YouTube if you can…