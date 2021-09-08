FLW TV: The Debate – Stoke City and QPR transfer winners, Blackburn and Hull City losers and more

On this week’s episode of The Debate on FLW TV, we discussed the winners and losers in the summer transfer window from each division in the EFL.

It’s fair to say it was a somewhat different transfer window given the various financial implications that the Covid pandemic thrust upon the 72 EFL clubs, but nonetheless, there was plenty of transfer activity across the three divisions.

Here, FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke is joined by FLW journalists Toby Wilding and Ben Wignall to discuss and dissect the transfer window in the EFL, with winners and losers selected by each in the Championship, League One and Two.

