FLW TV – The Debate: Steve Morison gone… What next for Cardiff City?

Cardiff City are on the hunt for the new manager after taking the somewhat surprising decision to relieve Steve Morison of his duties.

The club worked hard in the summer to revample the squad and Morison would have felt as though more time was needed to get that level of consistency into the team, but he won’t get that chance now.

On FLW TV, then, George Dagless, Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley discuss the situation and what next for Cardiff…