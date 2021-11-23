FLW TV: The Debate: Should QPR recall Macauley Bonne from Ipswich Town?

Macauley Bonne is having a fine season so far in Sky Bet League One on loan at Ipswich Town, and Queens Park Rangers should be delighted with the form he is showing.

He struggled for game time last year in west London, hence the loan, and has shown exactly what he can do this year for his hometown club.

Should QPR recall him in January, then?