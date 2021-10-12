FLW TV: The Debate: Should Cardiff City sack Mick McCarthy?

Cardiff City are in a torrid run of form in the Sky Bet Championship with them now 20th in the second tier table after losing their last five league matches straight.

The Bluebirds certainly would have liked to have been higher than this at this point in the campaign and, naturally, questions are beginning to be asked around Mick McCarthy and his future as manager of the club, with Swansea City up next this weekend.

A big game, then, and ahead of that FLW TV’s latest debate show takes a look at the manager and just whether it might be time for someone new to come in.

Join George Dagless, Toby Wilding and Marcus Ally in the discussion below, then, and subscribe to our YouTube channel if you can!