FLW TV – The Debate: Rob Edwards out, Slaven Bilic in at Watford – Right decision?

Watford have done the most Watford thing imagineable and sacked their new manager Rob Edwards within a matter of weeks of him getting appointed.

The Hornets have had a steady start to the campaign as they have started to adjust to Edwards’ ways of working and life back in the Championship but it’s clear those in charge were not happy, and Slaven Bilic is coming in.

To discuss the latest managerial saga at Vicarage Road, join George Dagless, Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley on FLW TV…


