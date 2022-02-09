Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV – The Debate: 6 EFL wonderkids to keep a close eye on in the second half of the season

There are some great young players in the EFL but which ones should you be watching particularly closely between now and the end of the season?

The Debate is back on FLW TV and here George Dagless, Toby Wilding and Marcus Ally are putting forward 6 wonderkids to keep an eye on.

Watch on and see if you agree with their 6 picks and remember to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube if you can and like the video…


