FLW TV: The Debate – 3 League One players who have surprised this season and why

Published

14 mins ago

on

Sky Bet League One has been fascinating to watch so far this season and there are more surprises undoubtedly around the corner.

The third tier regularly throws up great storylines and shocks and, here, we’re looking at three players that have surprised in the division for either good or bad reasons.

Join George Dagless & Billy Mulley on FLW TV for the latest edition of The Debate and subscribe to the channel on YouTube if you can!


