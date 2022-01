The January transfer deadline is fast approaching with just a matter of days left in the market.

For sides up and down the EFL, then, there isn’t long left to get some final signings over the line and, for some clubs, a big few days need to be recorded.

On FLW TV, then, George Dagless and Toby Wilding are taking a look at 3 clubs that need to try and save their transfer windows before things slam shut…