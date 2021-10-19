FLW TV: Sheffield United’s quality from the bench & talk of Wayne Rooney to Newcastle United on the Midweek Preview

There’s another packed schedule of fixtures across the EFL on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

FLW TV, then, are back with their Tuesday night preview show, looking at a host of fixtures from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Ned Holmes is hosting this episode, where he’s joined by Marcus Ally and Alfie Burns, who himself will be at Bramall Lane for Sheffield United v Millwall this evening.

That fixture is previewed, alongside Stoke City v AFC Bournemouth, Bristol City v Nottingham Forest and Derby County v Luton Town. The latter fixture comes after speculation linking Wayne Rooney with the Newcastle United job.

Down in League One, Rotherham United face Wycombe Wanderers, whilst Plymouth Argyle host Bolton Wanderers.

In League Two, Forest Green Rovers head to Leyton Orient, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Check out the full episode below on the FLW TV YouTube channel and, if you haven’t already, please remember to subscribe: