FLW TV: Sheffield United’s latest signing, a £13m bid for Lewis O’Brien, plus Sheffield Wednesday and Harrogate Town talk

It’s been a busy start to the week over on FLW TV, with the Yorkshire Round-Up concluding a hectic day on our newly launched channel.

Alfie Burns is back to host the show and is joined by FLW journalists, Ben Wignall and Billy Mulley, as they discuss a host of clubs and results from over the weekend.

Fresh off the back of their 6-2 victory against Peterborough United at the weekend, Sheffield United have reunited Slavisa Jokanovic with Adlene Guedioura, a transfer that the lads run the rule over.

Elsewhere, there’s the verdict on Huddersfield Town rejecting Leeds United’s £13m offer for Lewis O’Brien, as well as why Sheffield Wednesday don’t need to worry about losing Bailey Peacock-Farrell to a recall clause.

Harrogate Town’s fast start to the League Two season is also on the agenda, with a particular focus on prolific striker, Luke Armstrong.

Check out the full episode below over on the Football League World YouTube channel: