FLW TV: Sheffield United fan verdict on Boro defeat, should Blades worry about Gibbs-White’s potential Wolves recall?

Sheffield United have endured a mixed start to life under Slavisa Jokanovic, having stepped back into the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

Today, FLW TV have aired their first Sheffield United Takeover Show of the season.

Our Yorkshire reporter, Alfie Burns, is your host and he’s joined by Hal from the Sheff United Way podcast to discuss matters at Bramall Lane.

At the top of the show, they review Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough, where goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair sank the Blades.

Billy Sharp’s performance goes under the spotlight, before the panel discuss some of the signings Sheffield United made late in the summer transfer window, including Morgan Gibbs-White, who is on loan from Wolves.

Finally, they look ahead to Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth and locking horns with Scott Parker’s side, who have enjoyed a positive start to the Championship season.

