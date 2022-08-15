FLW TV: Seny Dieng’s QPR heroics, Brad Potts turns into van Basten, late League Two drama

Queens Park Rangers rescued a draw from the jaws of defeat at Sunderland this weekend, striking late twice to seal an important point.

The hero for Michael Beale’s side was Seny Dieng, as the QPR goalkeeper rose to head in a 92nd minute winner, sparking incredible scenes.

That game and moment headlines our EFL Weekend Review over on FLW TV.

Brad Potts can feel hard done by to not be at the top of the show following his sensational volley in Preston North End’s 1-0 win over Luton Town.

We also discuss Blackburn Rovers’ 2-1 win over West Brom that maintains their perfect start, as well as Rotherham United hammering Reading FC.

There was an eight-goal thriller between Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion in League One, as well as Ipswich Town moving to the top of the division with their win over MK Dons.

In terms of League Two, it was late drama all around, with Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage striking late in their clashes with AFC Wimbledon and Walsall.

