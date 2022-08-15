Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Accrington Stanley News

FLW TV: Seny Dieng's QPR heroics, Brad Potts turns into van Basten, late League Two drama

Published

54 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers rescued a draw from the jaws of defeat at Sunderland this weekend, striking late twice to seal an important point. 

The hero for Michael Beale’s side was Seny Dieng, as the QPR goalkeeper rose to head in a 92nd minute winner, sparking incredible scenes.

That game and moment headlines our EFL Weekend Review over on FLW TV.

Brad Potts can feel hard done by to not be at the top of the show following his sensational volley in Preston North End’s 1-0 win over Luton Town.

We also discuss Blackburn Rovers’ 2-1 win over West Brom that maintains their perfect start, as well as Rotherham United hammering Reading FC.

There was an eight-goal thriller between Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion in League One, as well as Ipswich Town moving to the top of the division with their win over MK Dons.

In terms of League Two, it was late drama all around, with Doncaster Rovers and Stevenage striking late in their clashes with AFC Wimbledon and Walsall.

Check out the full review below:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

