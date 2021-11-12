FLW TV: Rotherham United Fan Takeover Show – Another promotion on the cards? Warne to attract Championship interest?

Following relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, it has been a strong start to life back in League One for Rotherham United.

The Millers currently sit third in League One, just two points off an automatic promotion place, and will be looking to continue that strong form throughout the rest of the campaign.

In the latest instalment of FLW TV’s takeover series, Toby Wilding spoke to Will Daniels, creator of the Rotherham United blog Tivoli View, for the Rotherham United Takeover Show, discussing a number of issues around the New York Stadium.

Among the topics covered, was the start to the season made by the Millers, and their hopes for promotion, as well as the possibility of manager Paul Warne attracting interest from current Championship clubs.

