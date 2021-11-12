FLW TV: Reality check for Bolton Wanderers? Sheffield Wednesday to make it 10 unbeaten? Can Bradford City topple Port Vale?

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The November international break has robbed us of the Sky Bet Championship fixtures this weekend, but there’s still a lot to look forward to in the EFL as League One and League Two take centre stage. 

FLW TV are back with their Weekend Preview, as Alfie Burns is joined by Chris Gallagher and Toby Wilding to look ahead to six fixtures.

Tonight, Bolton Wanderers host Crewe Alexandra, looking for their first win in five against League One’s basement side in Crewe.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are nine unbeaten across all competitions, host Gillingham tomorrow, whilst elsewhere Wycombe Wanderers are entertaining Portsmouth.

There’s some good action on the agenda in League Two as well.

Port Vale host Bradford City in an intriguing clash, Bristol Rovers take on Northampton Town in the South West and Walsall will be looking to haul themselves level on points with Harrogate Town.

Check out the full episode on FLW TV below and, if you haven’t already, remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel:


