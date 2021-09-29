FLW TV: Reading FC fan takeover: How much is John Swift worth? Points deduction chat, Derby County preview

Reading have had a mixed start to the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season but their recent form has been a cause of optimism for the Berkshire outfit.

Veljko Paunovic’s Royals have won their last three league games and currently sit in tenth position as they prepare for their trip to Pride Park to face Derby County this evening.

Off the pitch though, a potential points deduction is looming due to financial, profit and sustainability breaches that could see the Royals docked up to nine points.

This was all spoken about in FLW TV’s latest fan takeover show as Royals fans Johnny Hunt and Jack Simpson joined FLW’s Sam Rourke to discuss the latest ongoings at Reading.

Watch the full episode below and if you like the content, don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV!