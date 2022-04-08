FLW TV Preview: Can Nott’m Forest put the pressure on Bournemouth? Wimbledon host MK Dons, Exeter City’s automatic promotion pursuit

AFC Bournemouth travel to Sheffield United this weekend looking to silence the doubters when it comes to their automatic promotion credentials.

It’s not going to take much to get Scott Parker’s side to where they want to be, but a tough run-in and the sides below them in the division make things interesting.

Tomorrow, they take on play-off chasing Sheffield United, with Nottingham Forest set to be one of the sides watching on with a particular interest ahead of their game with Birmingham City.

Both those fixtures go under the spotlight on the FLW TV Weekend Preview, as well as what the rest of the promotion hopefuls have to do in the coming days.

Down in League One, there’s the small matter of AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons as they continue their fight at opposing ends of the table, as well as Rotherham United v Charlton Athletic and Oxford United v Sunderland, with so much riding on those three games.

Finally, League Two’s dramatic finale is on the agenda, including whether Exeter City can take a giant stride to automatic promotion with a win over Carlisle and who the winner will be as Tranmere Rovers take on Bristol Rovers.

Check out the full FLW TV preview over on YouTube: